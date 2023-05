NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Three people had to evacuate their New Castle home after a fire Thursday morning.

It happened a little after 2:30 a.m. on East Lutton Street near Summit Street.

Firefighters said the fire on the home’s porch burned for 50 minutes.

Firefighters had to help a person with special needs out of the home.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross has been called to help those living there.