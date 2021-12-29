Three found dead after fatal New Castle fire

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Fire crews are investigating a fatal house fire in New Castle early Wednesday morning.

KDKA in Pittsburgh is reporting that the New Castle fire chief said that the victims are two adults and one teenager.

Crews were called to the 700 block of West Clayton Street at 5:30 a.m.

The New Castle fire chief stated that 2 victims were found right away. Crews found the third victim in a second search. The chief stated that 2 victims were from this house, and that the 3rd was a visitor.

The fire chief stated that smoke most likely was the cause of the death. The chief stated that it most likely started in or near the kitchen.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The coroner is on the scene as well as New Castle Police.

The fire chief said that the fire does not seem suspicious. We are gathering more details on this developing story.