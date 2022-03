Editor’s Note: This story updates the exact location of the accident.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio- (WKBN)- Ohio State Patrol responded to a three vehicle accident at a road near a McDonald’s restaurant in Liberty Township Wednesday morning.

OSP responded to the 3600 block of Belmont Avenue shortly after 6 a.m.

Troopers confirmed that there were injuries.

Troopers were redirecting traffic at Belmont Avenue.