Three brothers in Youngstown robbery, abduction case turn themselves in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A trio of brothers charged with robbing and abducting a man earlier this month turned themselves in Thursday to police.

Anthony Ellison, 21; and Kyle and Keith Ellison, both 20, are all in the Mahoning County jail and are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Anthony Ellison is charged with aggravated robbery and abduction; Kyle Ellison is charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault and abduction; and Keith Ellison is charged with complicity to commit aggravated robbery and abduction.

They are accused of the robbery and beating of a man on Loveland Road Oct. 5.

Reports said the victim was found after police were called about 3:05 p.m. Oct. 5 to a home on Loveland Road and they found a man in the driveway with several cuts and a split lip.

Reports said the man told police he was beaten because he owed some money to someone. The man said he was picked up for a ride and five people in the car beat him before dropping him off and beating him again.

The man’s brother told police a neighbor woke him up and said his brother was being beaten in the front yard.

Paramedics were called and took the victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Arrested by U.S. Marshals last week on charges of abduction and aggravated robbery was Undrel Fletcher, 23. He remains in the jail after his arraignment Monday in municipal court and is expected to have a preliminary hearing Friday.