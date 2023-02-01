MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Classes and extracurricular activities are canceled for students at Mercer Area School District on Wednesday due to threats being made the Tuesday evening.

According to the school’s Facebook page, the district received two reports of threats through the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System, both referring to a student-created “hit list” at the Middle-High School.

The first threat surfaced at 6 p.m. The district then informed law enforcement so that further investigation could be made.

According to the district, classes have been canceled to allow law enforcement and the school district time to investigate the reported threats. This was done out of an abundance of caution.

The school said this day will be rescheduled and made it up later in the school year.