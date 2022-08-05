LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in the Liberty Local School District don’t return to class until August 29, but the district is already dealing with two threats this week. School leaders and police are taking the threats very seriously.

A police investigation is underway after two threats were made toward two different groups at Liberty Local Schools this week.

Investigators are now working to identify whoever’s responsible.

“It’s a very serious matter and we’re gonna treat it that way,” said Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro.

Practices were canceled on Monday after the first threat. The second came in Thursday night. Police were visible on the district’s campus on Friday.

“No activities were canceled today. Any that did so were done voluntarily,” said Superintendent Andy Tommelleo.

Tommelleo says they don’t take these scenarios lightly. The district contacted Liberty police right away, has been working closely with law enforcement and is following police directives.

“We are in full cooperation with law enforcement. We’ve given them all the information that they’ve requested. Our goal is to continue with normalcy as much as possible, make sure that we are as cautious and providing all the safety features that we need to do so,” Tommelleo said.

School hasn’t started yet, so there’s limited personnel on campus. Some sports teams and the band have already started practicing.

“Obviously, our number one priority is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches and our citizens,” Meloro said.

Meloro says they take threats like this very seriously and are treating the investigation as a high priority.

“This is not a joke, alright? This isn’t something to get out of practice or get out of whatever if that’s what’s being done here. This is a very, you know, could be inducing panic, which is a felony,” Meloro said.