WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren-Trumbull County Public Library system is closed because of a threat, according to a press release.

The system closed at noon Tuesday because of the threat, the nature of which was not specified.

“In the interests of the safety of all library patrons and staff, all W-TCPL libraries and services will be closed including the libraries in Brookfield, Cortland, Howland, Liberty, Lordstown and Warren as well as Bookmobile service,” the press release said.

Police are investigating the threat.

The library will post reopening updates on their website: wtcpl.org.

This is a developing story. Check back here for further updates.