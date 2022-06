YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of customers are without power Wednesday in parts of the Valley.

About 1,200 customers are without power in Mahoning County and over 4,000 in Trumbull County.

First Energy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis said crews are currently investigating the cause of a circuit lockout and making all necessary repairs.

Service should be restored by 2 p.m., Siburkis said.