Hundreds without power in Trumbull County

(WYTV) – Hundreds of Ohio Edison customers are without power in Trumbull County.

Most of the outages were in Cortland and Bazetta Township Saturday morning, but power has mostly been restored in those areas.

Power outages remain sporadic across the county.

As of 10:15 a.m. Saturday, there were 259 power outages in Kinsman, where flooding knocked over trees and power lines.

A First Energy spokeswoman said the cause is likely storm-related. Crews are working on the lines.

She said currently, they estimate power will be restored by 10:30 a.m. Saturday, but that could change depending on what they find.