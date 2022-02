(WKBN) — Thousands of people are without power as of just after 11 p.m. Sunday in Girard, Niles and Liberty.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, power is expected to be restored by 1:30 a.m. Monday. A FirstEnergy representative said the outage was due to a circuit lockout and a crew was on the way to fix the issue as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

As of 11 p.m., most of those affected were in Girard with over 2,000 out of power. About 3,200 customers in total are affected.