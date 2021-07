(WKBN) – Thousands are facing power outages in the Valley Wednesday evening as severe weather passes through.

According to FirstEnergy, 1,667 customers in Mahoning County are without power with Austintown facing the majority of the outages with 1,436.

Trumbull County has 1,115 customers without power, the majority being in Warren with 822 outages.

Columbiana County is also seeing 98 outages.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.