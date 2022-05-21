(WKBN) — Thousands are without power as severe storms roll through the Valley.

As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, over 6,000 people were without power in Mahoning County, several hundred in Columbiana and over 13,000 in Trumbull counties, according to FirstEnergy’s website.

Power for most areas is expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m.

In Pennsylvania, there are over 11,000 without power in Mercer County which should be restored by 11 p.m., according to FirstEnergy’s website, and several hundred in Lawrence County.