BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of customers are without power in Mahoning County Wednesday night.

At last check, about 11,661 customers were impacted. Most of those are in Boardman, but outages have been reported in Austintown Township, Canfield, Canfield Township, Poland and Youngstown.

Service is expected to be restored in most areas by 11 p.m. Wednesday.