Power outage in Boardman caused traffic issues Tuesday afternoon

The power went out just after 3 p.m. Tuesday for more than 6,900 First Energy customers in Mahoning County

Traffic was delayed on South Avenue due to a power outage.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – An outage in the Boardman area knocked out power to thousands of customers and caused delays for drivers as traffic lights went out Tuesday afternoon.

The power went out just after 3 p.m. for more than 6,900 First Energy customers in Mahoning County. Most of those outages were in Boardman, which recorded 5,815 outages at one point.

As of 5:30 p.m., most of the power was back on.

First Energy said the outage was caused by a circuit lockout at a substation in the area. That happens when a circuit breaker isn’t able to clear a fault, such as a tree branch falling on a power line.

Traffic was tied up on South Avenue due to no working traffic lights in that area.

Boardman police said there were some crashes in the area as a result of traffic lights being out.

They asked drivers to be careful and patient. Drivers should treat each signal that is out as a four-way stop, taking turns to move through the intersection.

