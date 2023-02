Ohio (WKBN) – $850,000 in sports bets were wagered at kiosks across Ohio last month.

$116,000 was left over after all the payouts.

The three kiosk venders involved made about $88,000, including BetIGG based in the Poland area.

The Ohio Lottery share was over $28,000.

The rest of the sports betting numbers are due next week from the Casino Control Commission.