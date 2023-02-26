Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of power outages were spreading through the Valley Sunday morning.

There were just over 1,750 outages throughout Mahoning county. The outages were down to just 40 before 8 a.m. Those 40 are expected to be fixed by 4 p.m.

In Trumbull county, there are still just under 975 outages. Those outages are expected to be fixed by 8 a.m.

According to First Energy Representative Lauren Suburkis, the outages were due to an equipment issue at a substation. First Energy was able to transfer customers to backup power lines, so most were not without power for more than 30 minutes.

