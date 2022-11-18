AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Thousands of Austintown residents are waking up without power Friday morning.

As a result of the outages, Superintendent Cappuzzello announced that school is closed at Austintown Local School District on Friday, November 18.

According to First Energy’s website, 4,669 people are without power in Mahoning County as of 6:05 a.m. Out of the outages 4,480 are in Austintown.

Earlier 5,515 customers were without power in Mahoning County as of 4:15 a.m. Of those outages, 5,320 are in Austintown and nearly 200 are without power in Youngstown. There are also a handful of outages in both Canfield and Boardman Township.

A cause of the outages has not been shared. WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.

Power is expected to be restored in all areas around 7 a.m.