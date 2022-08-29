(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon.

According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township.

Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power in Mercer County. Over 60 people are without power in Columbiana County. Approximately 20 people are without power in Trumbull County.

Power is expected to be restored completely around 4:30 p.m.