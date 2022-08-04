POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- A truck clipped a wire, causing thousands of outages throughout Mahoning County on Thursday.

Poland Village Police said the incident occurred on Johnston Place, causing the outage.

According to First Energy, 4,760 people are without power in Mahoning County. The majority of the outages are in Struthers (1,705) and Boardman Township (1,520).

Over 800 residents are without power in Poland and nearly 700 don’t have power in Poland Township.

According to police, a private contractor truck pulled out of the school shortly before 9 a.m. when it clipped a wire, causing the pole across the road to snap and lean. This brought down wires from two houses, disconnecting things from North Elementary School to the high school.

Power has been restored to most customers, though not to a few houses or the school.

The road will be closed until Ohio Edison can repair the pole and wires.