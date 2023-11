(WKBN) – A crash on Youngstown’s South Side may have been behind several power outages in the area.

The crash took down power lines at the intersection of Hillman Street and Chicago Avenue. A main transmission pole broke in three places.

First Energy’s website showed that over 3,300 people were without power in the county Thursday morning.

Right now, there are only about 150 outages.

Power should be completely restored within the hour, according to First Energy.