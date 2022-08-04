CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Canfield Fairground was full of furry friends Thursday as the Steel Valley Dog Cluster returned. People from across the country brought their dogs to the fairgrounds.

This show is a qualifier for the North American Diving Dogs Regional competition.

Over 1,500 dogs participated Thursday, and over 2,000 are expected to compete on Saturday.

The dogs enter competitions like breed judging, obedience, rally, and the always popular dock diving.

Many dog owners say it’s their community that makes this event so special.

“We all belong to kennel clubs, and we all help each other, and the kennel club doesn’t pay the people in their clubs any money to do these events. So we just volunteer to help,” said show chairman Phil Thomas.

Don’t worry you can catch the dogs all weekend. The Steel Valley Dog Cluster goes each day through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free, parking is $5.