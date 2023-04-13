POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for something to do to enjoy the nice weather, the daffodils are in peak season.

We stopped by Poland Township Park Thursday afternoon, which has 16,000 daffodils planted around the property.

Park Manager Ken Filicky says each year they plant more along the trails and recreation area.

“They have been planted since 2009. Every year, we plant another 1,000 to 1,500 daffodils,” Filicky said.

Filicky says with the recent spike in heat, the daffodils are withering quicker this year than normal. So if you want to see them, now is the best time.