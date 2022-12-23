(WKBN)- Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during the major winter storm.

As of 7:20 a.m. 90 people are without power in Mahoning County. First Energy’s website. There were over 1,400 outages in the county but First Energy made repairs.

Approximately 158 outages are listed in Mercer County. French Creek Township has 131 of the outages.

In Columbiana County, 275 people are without power, with over 123 of them in Unity Township.

In Trumbull County, 150 people are without power. First Energy said that Mecca Township has 75 of these outages.