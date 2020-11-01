Power returns to some in the Valley

The power outages are due to severe weather in the area, according to First Energy

(WYTV) – First Energy reported a few thousand customers without power Sunday afternoon, but it is gradually coming back into the evening

As of 2:30 p.m., there were 2,796 customers without power in Trumbull county, primarily in Bazetta Township. After 5 p.m., 140 customers are still without power

In Mahoning County, there are 275 customers without power, primarily in Youngstown.

The power outages were due to severe weather in the area, according to First Energy.

There have been no updates on when all power will be restored.

