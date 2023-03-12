BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite the cold, thousands of people braved the weather Sunday wearing green for the annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Kids grabbed candy while fire trucks and school bands marched in the 45th annual parade.

The Grand Marshal, Dr. John Cox, greeted people in the crowd.

Mike Hurl and John Lucansky have been coming to the parade with their families for 15 years. They say their favorite part of the tradition is spending time together.

“We are one big family, we do it every year, and we’ll continue to do it as long as we’re around,” Lucansky said.

There were 101 units in the parade, which ended with an after-party at Magic Tree Pub.