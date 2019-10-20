Those seeking second chance attend Youngstown clinic on how to clear criminal records

People learned how the process works to remove non-violent crimes from their records

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A clinic was held on Saturday to help explain the expungement process to those previously convicted of certain crimes.

The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. helped with the clinic at Eastern Gateway Community College.

“You can fill out the paperwork yourself, pay a nominal application fee — normally, it’s a $50 filing fee — and submit it to the court and they set it for a hearing,” said Judge Carla Baldwin, Youngstown Municipal Court.

It is then up to the prosecutor at the hearing if there are any objections.

“When you served your time and rehabilitated yourself, the law provides an opportunity for you to get your record sealed,” Baldwin said.

Not all felonies can be expunged, though.

“Most people don’t even know it’s an option. Most people don’t think it sticks on their record forever and some people think that if it’s so old that it will fall off like a credit report, and that’s not the case,” Baldwin said.

Tameka Kennedy-Nash was at Saturday’s clinic hoping to get her records expunged. She said she has been denied employment because of felonies on her record.

“That’s stopped me from getting quite a few jobs that I really would have enjoyed,” she said.

David Richardson was also at the clinic. He said he has been in trouble for misusing food stamps.

“I had someone else’s card in my possession at the time and in the process of going to give it back to the person, end up getting pulled over by law enforcement and searched and it was on my person,” he said.

Richardson said he tried to explain that to the judge.

“I told the judge I didn’t know it was against the law or even a felony and she stated, ‘Ignorance of the law doesn’t make you innocent,'” he said.

Those at the clinic hope to start a new chapter in their lives.

“I’ve been to culinary school, culinary graduate. I love cooking, building new relationships with my family. So, I’m good, I’m cool,” Kennedy-Nash said.