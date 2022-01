MONACA, Pa. (WKBN) – The Shell cracker plant being built in Beaver County should be going online sometime this year.

Shell Chemicals says the plant is 95 percent complete.

Crews will start cleaning the piping units for operation within the next two weeks. Nearby residents will hear low levels of noise through the end of March.

Construction for the plant located on the Ohio River started in 2017.

It will convert natural gas into plastic products.