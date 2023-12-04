YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning Valley medical history was made recently with a major advancement in a procedure often used to treat pancreatic cancer. For the first time ever, a doctor with Mercy Health did a robotic Whipple surgery which, for pancreatic cancer patients, will mean a quicker recovery and less time in the hospital.

In November, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, the Mahoning Valley’s first robotic Whipple surgery took place.

It was Dr. Frances McCarron who performed it as Dr. Tom Chirichella, medical director of Mercy Health’s Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Center, observed.

“To be able to do a robotic Whipple’s a big deal. It really is,” Dr. Chirichella said. “There are certain centers not far from here that aren’t doing them.”

Dr. McCarron’s first robotic Whipple patient was discharged from the hospital in five days, less than the average recovery of 10 to 12 days.

“They have smaller incisions, so it doesn’t hurt quite as much. They’re able to get up and move around quicker and faster,” McCarron said.

Dr. McCarron is from Georgia and came to Youngstown for her residency at Mercy Health. But it was a fellowship at Carolinas Medical Center on the robotic Whipple procedure that qualified her for the historic moment.

“We brought her back specifically to help us expand the program,” Dr. Chirichella said.

“I did a specific robotic fellowship, which is the only fellowship in the world, actually, in North Carolina and trained to do for an entire year, robotic Whipples,” McCarron said. “Currently, I’m the only person in the United States who was trained in that fashion to do this procedure that way.”

She said it has not yet been proven that robotic Whipples will give patients a better chance of surviving the often fatal cancer. However, as more hospitals do robotic Whipples, more studies can be done to determine survival rates.