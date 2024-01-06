SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Round Table Thrift Store has been helping families since 2017.

They would sell items at a cheap discount or give them away to families who have fallen on hard times.

“Then COVID wiped us out. We got shut down. We were never able to get back opened again,” said Roundtable Inc. President Jarret Whalen.

For over three years, everything was just sitting in the store, untouched.

Things from clothing, books, toys, electronics and more.

So the decision was made for the future of the building on West Connelly Boulevard…with an idea from Community Service Supervisor Debbie Fisher.

“She jokingly, maybe jokingly said, ‘Why don’t you just give it away?’ And we said, ‘that’s not a bad idea’,” Whalen said.

“We have been doing this for about a month. We’re coming in and processing donations that have been sitting in boxes or warehouses for the last three or four years,” Fisher said.

And the community came out.

“Two weeks ago, the line was out this door, down Irvine Avenue,” Whalen said. “It was crazy. We served over 200 different families that day.”

But some people had other ideas.

“We’ve had some abuses. People are reselling stuff on Facebook Marketplace and EBay,” he said.

People now have to sign a form that says it’s for personal use and not for resale.

“I know if he sees anyone taking an enormous amount of things, he wants to make sure it’s spread out among many members of the community,” Fisher said.

As for the future of Round Table, “we have a warehouse behind Penn State that has a big center section that we’re going to move the store into there,” Whalen said. “It’s a little smaller.”

Along with help from volunteers, Round Table can still give back to the community.

“The fact that we can do it at all, everday I get up, I’m amazed that I can help people,” he said.

“I really am.”