WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new national push to help the public understand the dangers of fentanyl.

Tuesday marks the first ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day. It was founded by parents who have lost loved ones to the disease of substance abuse.

April Caraway is with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. She says her agency wants to promote the awareness effort and let people know about the dangers of using any street drugs.

“It is so important, especially now because all of our communities are being saturated with fake pressed pills that have fentanyl in them, and people are dying. It’s the leading cause of death for people under 30,” Caraway said.

Caraway says more people have gone to the hospital because of a drug overdose in the first quarter of 2022 than last year during the same time period.