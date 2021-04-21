‘This freeze is going to do some damage,’ local farmer explains how to protect plants

He said there is no telling how much damage there will be, but time will tell

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Planting season kicked off in early April, but now that the weather has turned bitter cold with snow flurries, are those flowers, fruits, and trees in trouble?

In the last few weeks, we have seen some beautiful weather, and some people started planting. But things have changed this week as colder temperatures and snow moved in.

Don Kushner is the owner of Kushners Garden and Patio. He says this weather has brought things to a halt for now.

“We had all this great weather beforehand, and it really pushed out a lot of stuff. A lot of fruit trees and everything right now are all blooming. This could take care of a lot of the fruit,” Kushner said.

With temperatures getting into the mid-20s Wednesday night, Kushner says you can take extra care of your plants by taking them inside if you can and try to keep them warm.

“Cover a lot of this stuff with a blanket or some type of cloth. Maybe try to hold some of that heat in that’s built up during the day. This freeze tonight is going to do some damage,” Kushner said.

He says the freeze tonight could destroy plants that have already bloomed like magnolias. And there won’t be as many blooms in years past. The good news is other plants will accept this cold, adapt and grow through it.

“It’s going to knock off some of the leaves that are on there, now. Normally, that will die and they’ll push new leaves, but it will not be as good as it was,” Kushner said.

He said there is no telling how much damage there will be, but time will tell.

More tips on protecting plants include: (Source: OSU Extension)