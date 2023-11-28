YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new phone scam where someone is impersonating an officer.

The caller tells recipients that they have missed a court date and have to pay a $3,000 fine so they don’t get arrested. The caller claims to be “Sgt. Chad Zubal of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department.”

Zubal is actually employed by the Youngstown Police Department.

“The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department does not make such demands over the phone for missed court appearances or levy fines in this manner,” according to a press release from the Youngstown Police Department.

The scammers have been using the phone number 330-558-1836.

If you get a call from that number, police said to not respond or give any personal or financial information to the caller.

To report suspicious activity regarding this scam, contact Youngstown police at 330-742-8242 or sgtzubal@youngstownohio.gov.