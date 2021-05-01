Third time in 4 years, Valley winery moves locations

Their new location is near the center of Firestone Farms in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – For the third time in four years, Sundog Ciderhouse and Winery has moved.

Their new location is near the center of Firestone Farms in Columbiana.

They say they wanted to have a better spot where people could find them, along with more floorspace and areas where foot traffic comes through.

They feel like they are more part of the community now.

“I think what’s next is to enjoy this new location and get our sales up here. Really dive into the community out here and see where that takes us, as a business as well as Firestone Farms with their expansion ideas,” said Ryan Stryffeler of Sundog Cellars.

Sundog Cellars sells wine and hard ciders along with different types of alcoholic drinks.