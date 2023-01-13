YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A third suspect has been arrested in the death of a 14-year-old boy in Youngstown.

Landon Lockhart went missing in November 2021. Nearly two months later, in January, his body was found in a field on the city’s East Side.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

In June 2022, police arrested two 16-year-olds and charged them with aggravated murder.

Landon Lockhart

Police have just confirmed to First News that a third 16-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

According to Lt. Robert Gentile, there may be additional charges coming to others. Gentile also says the case is set for a bind over hearing.

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the day Lockhart was found.

All three suspects are in police custody and their identities have not been released.