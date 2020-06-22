Third suspect in Weathersfield power plant fire released from jail on bond

He and two other suspects are due back in court next month

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The third suspect arrested in connection with vandalizing and starting a fire at the former Gen-On power plant in Weathersfield was arraigned in Niles Municipal Court Monday.

Tanner Fulcher, of Niles, was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

He was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail Saturday.

Fulcher and two other suspects, Joshua Davis and Timmy Murphy, are each facing charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and arson in connection with a break-in at the former power plant on Belmont Avenue.

A supervisor checking the property in April found the damage. Police estimated it would cost thousands of dollars to fix.

All three suspects are due back in Niles Municipal Court July 15.