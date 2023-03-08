BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A third suspect has been arrested stemming from the investigation into nearly three dozen firearms stolen from Rattlesnake Hill Sporting Goods.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said Jalen McCall has been taken into custody.

Monroe said investigators recovered a few additional firearms that were stolen from the store in Braceville but are still looking for the others. Investigators say a total of 34 firearms were stolen from the sporting goods shop during a break-in early Monday morning.

Two other suspects, Daquantae Kimbrough and Brendon Nichols, were arrested Monday night.