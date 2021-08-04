Third shot: Delta variant raises questions about potential for more vaccines

(WKBN) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge and more people are getting vaccinated. With the massive spread of the new Delta variant, could those who are already fully vaccinated have to get another shot?

Ohio reported more than 1,700 new cases of COVID and 38 deaths Tuesday.

The Delta variant is highly contagious and Pfizer is looking into releasing a third dose of its vaccine to combat it. The company claims the shot would boost protection against variants.

Doctors say it’s still in the early phases and will need to go through clinical trials and tests before getting FDA approval.

Doctors say people who are fully vaccinated are protected. Those who are unvaccinated are at risk.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you are less likely to get infection and more importantly, you’re significantly less likely to require hospitalization or dying compared to those who aren’t vaccinated,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an OhioHealth infectious disease expert.

Gastaldo said 99% of the hospitalizations they’re seeing are those who haven’t been vaccinated.

One woman said even though she’s fully vaccinated, she would consider this third shot.

“I want to know how long they’ve tested the third dose and what they’re thinking in terms of how long it will last, but with my age and research, I would definitely get it,” said Christine Scarcello, of Columbus.

Doctors said if Pfizer releases a third dose, it would more than likely be for the elderly or those with weak immune systems.