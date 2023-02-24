YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The third shooting on I-680 over the past two months occurred early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said that the car was traveling southbound on I-680 before it was shot at around 1 a.m.

Two women that were in the vehicle told police that a car slowed down causing them to stop. Police said someone exited vehicle and took a few shots at them and took off. No one was injured, but the car sustained a little damage.

Officers collected some evidence. There are no suspects at this time.

The latest shooting on I-680 was on Sunday, where the victim was left in critical condition. Two 19-year-olds were killed after another shooting on I-680 during the late evening of January 5.