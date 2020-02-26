Third person sentenced in Youngstown murder, dismemberment case

Michelle Ihlenfeld will spend more time in jail and have to attend a substance abuse program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The third person to be indicted in connection with the gruesome death of a Youngstown woman three years ago will have to undergo in-house drug and alcohol treatment after she completes her jail sentence.

Michelle Ihlenfeld was back in court Tuesday afternoon for sentencing.

Although she was never directly charged in the death or dismemberment of Shannon Graves back in 2017, she did admit to threatening a witness in the case and then lying to a Mahoning County grand jury.

She also pleaded guilty to unrelated drug charges.

After spending nearly two years in jail since her arrest, Judge Anthony Donofrio ordered her to serve another six months in the county jail, followed by a six-month counseling program for substance abuse.