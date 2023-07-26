YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The third of four defendants in the theft of over 30 guns from a Trumbull County sporting goods store entered a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court.

Daquante Kimbrough, 25, pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a single count of theft of firearms from a federal firearm licensee before U.S. Judge Bridget Meehan Brennan.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 7 before Judge Brennan.

Kimbrough is one of four people indicted in April for the March 6 theft of 34 guns during an early morning break-in at Rattlesnake Sporting Goods in Braceville.

According to court records, Kimbrough had bought ammunition at the store hours before the break-in and admitted under questioning that he went back about 1:30 a.m. March 6 with a man he called “Ben,” according to a criminal complaint in his case.

Bolt cutters were used by Ben to cut the lock on the door, then Ben kicked in the door, the complaint said. Ben went to where the long guns were while Kimbrough told deputies he stole as many handguns as he could, the complaint said. They placed the guns in a bag, carried them out, and then went to a home in Boardman where co-defendant Brendon Nichols, 28, was later arrested.

When questioned, Nichols told investigators where he put the guns in his home. He also told them he went to the store Sunday with Kimbrough and two other people not named, then went back early Monday morning after he had been drinking.

Nicholas said he tried to grab all the guns he liked when he visited the store the day before, court records said.

Nicholas pleaded guilty Friday to the same charge as Kimbrough.

A third defendant, Jalen McCall, 18, of Campbell, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of possession of stolen firearms. Several of the guns that were taken were found in his home, court records said.