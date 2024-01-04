YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Many would agree that 2023 was a difficult year for the housing market. Between increasing mortgage rates, depleted inventory and dwindling home sales, buyers and sellers alike are wondering what’s on the horizon for 2024.

If you ask Sally Demidovich with More Options Realty, 2023 started off pretty good for the housing market.

“But in the end of the year, when interest rates kind of climbed, things did start to slow down,” Demidovich said.

Freddie Mac finance company’s latest primary mortgage market survey showing the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage nudged up to 6.62% this week — a slight increase from 6.61% last week.

“With 2024, they’re expected to have some reduction in interest rates, so we’re expecting to be pretty, pretty busy,” Demidovich said.

Though Kelly Warren, with Kelly Warren & Associates Real Estate Solutions, says not to let those rates scare you.

“You’re not stuck with that loan for 30 years –you can refinance that. When the rates go down, you can get a better rate,” Warren said. “Find the house you love. Go ahead and buy it for whatever you need to buy it with, and then you can always refinance the house later on.”

Warren said it’s looking like a strong market for sellers this year.

“Things should sell quickly. They should still be selling for top dollar,” Warren said. “Just don’t miss the spring market. If you’re thinking about selling in 2024, right now is the time to declutter, clean, paint. Get your house ready so that you can get your house on the market before buyers are looking.”

The one issue real estate agents still expect to see? Low inventory.

“We still have a problem with not enough inventory out there, so you’re still going to see prices for homes to be at the prices that they’re at right now. We don’t expect those to go down,” Demidovich said.

She says the biggest thing for buyers is getting prepared.

“Sellers are wanting pre-approved buyers in their homes.. They don’t want just anybody coming in,” Demidovich said.