The money comes from the Ohio Department of Education

MERCER CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Nearly $81,000 will go to help two Mercer County post-secondary schools ensure a safe return for students this fall.

Thiel College will receive nearly $69,000 in COVID-19 safety funding.

Laurel Technical Institute-Sharon will receive nearly $12,000.

The funding can be used for protective and sanitizing equipment, barriers and online technology.

The funding is part of a $28 million package from the Ohio Department of Education.