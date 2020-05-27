Thiel College plans to reopen campus for fall semester

New safety protocols will be put in place

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Thiel College plans to hold in-person classes when school resumes in August.

There will be a plan in place that follows guidelines from Pennsylvania’s health and education departments.

There will be new safety protocols for the fall semester, which is from Aug. 17 to Nov. 24.

With an earlier fall semester, there’s the possibility for a December term that would allow students to complete another course for free. Other noncredit courses might also be offered.

“Thiel is committed to putting plans into place to resume on-campus instruction and residential life,” said President Susan Traverso, Ph.D.

Faculty members are also adjusting their courses and teaching tools to be more flexible. There will be options for in-person, online and hybrid teaching.