Thiel and Westminster colleges confident about beginning fall semester next week

(WYTV) – College will look different this year for many students. Some will take all of their classes online, others will be in the classroom and some will have a mixed schedule. Students are already preparing for classes at two western Pennsylvania schools.

Westminster College welcomed back some students to campus this week.

“Education and what we do with our students is really important. So I do really believe folks will do what we need to do,” said Westminster’s Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Gina Vance.

Vance says the majority of their freshmen class chose to come in-person.

On top of masks and social distancing, moving into dorms looked a little different this year.

“Some of the feedback from our parents, who quite frankly have older students who have seen us do it in other ways, really enjoyed the time and the space to be able to move in without such the congestion that we might typically have,” Vance said.

“I feel very assured with everything happening,” said student Sam Faber.

Over at Thiel College, Faber, who is a senior, says communication with the college has been good about the return to campus.

Thiel President Susan Traverso said they’ve made changes to spacing in common areas and classrooms. They’ve also modified each course taught in-person to be available online.

“If we need to have a student… needs to isolated or quarantined, they could, he or she could continue seamlessly to study. If we do need to shift to online we’re ready to go,” Traverso said.

Traverso is confident the staff and students will make these changes work.

“We can make these adjustments to still be in community and have a sense of togetherness while we protect ourselves and other people from this pandemic,” she said.

Classes start at both schools on Monday.