GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a break-in at a beverage store in Girard over the weekend.

Officers were called about 8 a.m. December 31 to Town Centre Beverage on N. State Street on reports of a smashed front door. When police arrived, they found no one inside, but three cash registers were open and parts of the store had been ransacked. A Huntington bank bag was missing as well as other cash that was missing from the registers.

Surveillance video shows a man dressed in black smashing the front door with a sledgehammer at about 5 am. He goes inside, makes a lap around the store and then takes a bank bag and cash from the registers.

The investigation is ongoing.