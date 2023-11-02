YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A seven-year-old killed in an accidental shooting on Youngstown’s South Side was celebrated Thursday.

De’Vonte Housley, Jr. died after he was shot at his home in the 300 block of Marmion Avenue on October 22.

Family and friends gathered to remember him with a celebration of life. They looked back and shared stories about the 7-year-old’s smile and personality and the things he loved like football, seafood, dancing and chocolate-glazed donuts.

The celebration was put together by De’Vonte’s grandmother, Carla Molina, who raised him until his mother regained custody.

“Everyone I go to has a story to share with me, that’s the whole thing,” said Molina. “Everybody in this room has had time with him. They loved him. They cared for him. This is our village right here. This is who helped me with him.”

Molina says she is still waiting to hear more information about De’Vonte’s death. The case remains under investigation by police.