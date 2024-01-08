YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks board members approved this year’s capital improvement projects and budget during a Monday meeting.

Justin Rogers, Director of Planning and Operations laid out a detailed plan to improve the park roads, parking lots, trails and recreational facilities.

This includes creating a four-season outdoor restroom at Fellows Riverside Garden and Future Children’s Garden.

Rogers said a lot of the new projects are made possible through philanthropic funding.

“We’re improving resurfacing of the MetroParks Bikeway, hiking trails in Mill Creek Park and Hawkins Marsh, as well as Vickers Nature Reserve,” he said.

The indoor training facility at the golf course opened Monday and the Wick Recreation Center will open in a couple of months.

“It’s our responsibility to obviously ensure a positive visitor experience. That means addressing safety issues, improving accessibility for all types of users,” he said.