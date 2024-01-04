BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Two local bakers from Brookfield are competing in a national competition.

Called “The Greatest Baker 2023,” the competition is presented by Buddy Valastro, more commonly known as the “Cake Boss.”

The winner of the competition gets to meet him and receives $10,000, along with a spread in a baking magazine.

Alisha Davis, owner of Sweet Tooth to Go is currently in first place for her group. Cathy Hodge, owner of Cathy’s Cakes, is in fifth place.

“I never thought we would make it this far,” Davis said. “It was just like, ‘OK, let’s see if we can do this,’ and we’re doing it, and it’s so exciting.”

The winners will advance to the quarterfinals.

Each year, a fundraiser is picked. This year’s fundraiser benefits the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, which honors the memory of Andrew, a 14-year-old athlete and student from Wilmington, Delaware, who died from complications due to acute myelogenous leukemia.

People get one free vote daily, but they also can donate to the fundraiser, which buys them more votes. Voting for this round closes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. To cast your vote for Alisha Davis or Cathy Hodge, visit The Greatest Baker website.