POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, a local veteran was sworn in as the commander of the Ohio Department of the Military Order of the Purple Heart at a ceremony in Columbus.

Leo Connelly Jr., of Poland, served in the army in Vietnam in 1967, where he was stabbed in combat.

It took 50 years for him to get a Purple Heart because his injuries were treated in the field and there weren’t many records.

Connelly says he’s honored to carry on the association’s work as commander.

“It’s very humbling to be able to carry this torch and to get voted in by your peers. It’s humbling,” Connelly said. “These guys paid the same price I did.”

As commander, he’ll help the association help veterans in need, with a focus on mental health resources.