(WKBN) – Several local candidates did not make the cut for November’s ballot after their petitions were invalidated by the County Boards of Elections.
Four non-partisan candidates and one liquor option won’t be on the November ballot in Columbiana County.
The petitions were invalidated due to errors.
David Moore for Rogers Village Council and Andrew Frischkorn for Yellow Creek Council each failed to get enough signatures, according to the Board of Elections.
Elizabeth Weston is no longer on the ballot for Southern Local’s school board, because she didn’t complete her nominating petition. The same goes for Jim Tsilmons for Lisbon’s school board.
The Salem Slovak Club also didn’t get enough signatures for Sunday sales.
In Mahoning County, the following candidate’s petitions were invalidated due to errors or omissions:
- Laurie Applegarth, Springfield fiscal officer
- Michael P. Cefalde, Austintown trustee
- Audrey Fox, Smith fiscal officer
- Erin O’Hara, Green fiscal officer
- Scott Showalter, Smith trustee
- Tracy L. Sinn, Western Reserve School
- Dee Smith, Youngstown School
- Mike Squibbs, Western Reserve School
- David Allen Tomaino, Milton trustee
- Robert Andrea, Craig Beach Council
- Michele Barrett, Goshen fiscal officer
- Patrick C. Bundy, Struthers Schools
- Anthony W. Jesko, South Range Schools
- Troy Polis, Poland Schools
- Brenda Rider, Austintown trustee
- Anthony J. Nacarato, Canfield Council
- Amy Wells, South Range
- Jill DeRamo, Canfield Schools
- Bryce Bond, Milton trustee
- Steven L. Morlan, Springfield Local School
- Barrel33 liquor option
Desate Burkley, who was running for a position with Youngstown Schools, and Linda Bryant, who was up for Craig Beach Council, did not obtain a valid number of signatures.
Trumbull County’s Board of Elections meets Friday afternoon to review and certify its petitions.
Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.